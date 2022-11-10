Xabi Uribe-Etxebarria, CEO of Sherpa.ai. sherpa.ai

A person with a rare disease expects an average of four or five years until a diagnosis is obtained. The limitations to share data from patients from all over the planet make it difficult to investigate this type of pathology. But this could change. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States have begun to carry out tests with a platform developed by the Basque company sherpa.ai to train its algorithms with data from hospitals and scientific organizations around the world without sharing personal data of patients.

“Artificial intelligence can help us detect what the human eye cannot see, such as patterns or biomarkers,” says Xabi Uribe-Etxebarria, CEO of Sherpa.ai. This can be especially useful when making diagnoses or improving the treatment of some diseases. In fact, machines have already begun to beat humans in predicting the risk of pathologies such as cancer. But for an algorithm to be this effective and to be able to draw its own conclusions, it needs patient data, “which is often private and confidential.”

The traditional way for the algorithm to learn would be to send this data to a common server and train it, according to Uribe-Etxebarria. But he insists that, in this way, the privacy of patients would be violated and the current regulation would not be complied with. This is precisely where the new platform developed by Sherpa.ai stands out, which works under the paradigm of federated learning (a technique for training a model collaboratively without sharing data) and other privacy-preserving technologies.

The software is designed so that the training of the algorithm occurs locally, without any patient data or medical history leaving the hospital. “Imagine that we have 1,000 images to train an algorithm that can diagnose a disease, but it turns out that they come from 500 different hospitals,” says Uribe-Etxebarria. In the traditional way, those 500 hospitals would have to be asked for all the images, which could affect the privacy of patients. With the technology developed by Sherpa.ai, “we would install software in those 500 hospitals and they would work as one, but without sharing that data.”

Diagnose rare diseases

One of the main problems faced by those suffering from rare diseases is diagnosis. Something that, according to Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (FEDER)is due to multiple causes, such as the lack of knowledge surrounding these pathologies, the difficulty of accessing the necessary information and the location of professionals or specialized centers.

Research on these pathologies is complex because there is little data available and they are usually in different hospitals, regions and even countries with different regulations. “People living with the same rare disease are often geographically dispersed in many countries. Therefore, no country or region can act alone”, stresses the Rare Diseases International alliance.

Research published in the journal Applied & Translational Genomics indicates that, taking into account the few affected patients, research on these pathologies must use international registries to produce meaningful results. Rare disease patients support data sharing to advance research and improve care, as long as their privacy is respected, according to a survey of more than 2,000 participants whose results have been published in the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases.

“Hopeful” results

From Sherpa.ai they claim to have tested their platform with large corporations such as Telefónica. The results of their agreement and joint work with the NIH will be made public in the coming months, according to Uribe-Etxebarria: “Although it is still too early to draw conclusions, the first results of the use of the platform are very encouraging.” “We are going to be cautious, but we are working so that it can represent a great advance in the treatment and cure of these diseases”, he points out. The company has not specified the economic details of the agreement for reasons of confidentiality.

Rare diseases are usually chronic, progressive and life-threatening. Though there is no cure for most of them, proper treatment and medical care can improve the quality of life of those affected and prolong their life expectancy. There is still much to be done in research into this type of pathology, especially considering that 42.68% of people who currently suffer from it do not have any treatment or if they do, it is not the right one, according to the FEDER.

Rare diseases affect up to 6% of the world's population Rare diseases are characterized by their low prevalence in the population. In the United States, a rare disease is considered to be one that affects less than 200,000 people in the country, as indicated by the NIH citing the Orphan Drug Act. But this definition may vary from one country to another. For example, in the European Union it would be that pathology that affects less than one person for every 2,000 inhabitants. It is estimated that there are around 7,000 known rare diseases that affect between 3.5% and 5.9% of the world's population. This is indicated by the FEDER, which calculates that some three million Spaniards and 30 million Europeans suffer from this type of pathology. In the United States, the NIH indicates that these diseases affect one in 10 inhabitants in the country. Or what is the same, about 30 million people.

