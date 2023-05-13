US Treasury Secretary Yellen promised to give Congress a default date within two weeks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commented on the timing of a possible default in the country. Her words leads Bloomberg.

Yellen spoke about the timing of the default and promised to tell Congress this date within two weeks. “I don’t want to specify when we will update [данные]… but certainly within the next few weeks,” she stressed.

Earlier, the minister estimated the timing of the default in the country. According to her forecast, Washington’s money will run out in early June. “There is a chance that this will happen on June 1st. Of course, there is significant uncertainty,” she said. Prior to this, Yellen had warned that the Treasury was running out of ways to prevent a US default.