Treasury Secretary Yellen: There is no certainty that the US will default on June 1

The US Treasury cannot name the exact date of the default in the country, as there is uncertainty in the forecasts. About it stated Head of Department Janet Yellen in an interview with the American television channel ABC News.

“We predict that we will run out of money in early June. There is a chance that this will happen on June 1st. Of course, there is significant uncertainty,” she said, promising to inform Congress when there is news on issues of public debt and default.

Earlier, Yellen said that the Ministry of Finance is running out of ways that can help avoid a default in the country. According to her, the ministry has been using extraordinary measures for several months, but the opportunity to do so is coming to an end.

In May, the US Treasury Secretary announced the possible exhaustion of emergency measures due to reaching the national debt limit on June 1. Yellen pointed out that the authorities of the country will not be able to fulfill all their obligations if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit by June.