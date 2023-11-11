US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she agreed with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to “intensify communication” on economic issues.

Yellen said at a press conference on Friday after two days of meetings in San Francisco that they “had frank, direct and productive discussions” on issues ranging from US export controls to potential areas of cooperation, including climate change and debt relief for low-income countries.

The talks between Yellen and He came ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting scheduled for November 15-17 in San Francisco, which is scheduled to witness a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Yellen stressed that the United States does not want to separate its economy from China, but rather provide equal opportunities for American companies and the workforce.

Liao Min, Chinese Vice Minister of Finance, said, “Chinese-American economic relations are rooted in the common interests of both countries in the economic field, which is of mutual benefit to the two countries and their people.”