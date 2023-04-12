Western states and, in particular, the United States intend to provide material assistance to Ukraine as long as necessary. This was announced on Tuesday, April 11, by the head of the US Treasury Janet Yellen.

At a press conference during the spring session of the governing bodies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, she noted that the planned assistance should be enough to meet the needs of Kyiv. At the same time, Washington is ready to continue to allocate funds if necessary.

“Funding is important. And we have made commitments, in fact, covering the time until the end of September. The European Union and others (donors. – Ed.), Their support for Ukraine, in fact, covers the period until the end of this year, ”Yellen emphasized.

In addition, the minister recalled that the IMF agreed on a $15.6 billion assistance package for Ukraine for four years.

Earlier, on April 3, Kyiv received the first tranche of assistance from the International Monetary Fund in the amount of $2.7 billion.

On the same day, The New York Times wrote that the United States would soon run out of funds to help Ukraine. Washington’s budget for military aid to Kyiv is expected to run out around September.

The day before, the White House reported on the upcoming new package of military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby did not disclose details, adding that the tranche would be announced “very, very soon.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine.