Yellen: US Treasury may run out of measures due to reaching national debt limit on June 1

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the US authorities could run out of emergency measures due to reaching the national debt limit on June 1. She announced this in her letter to the leadership of the Congress.

Unless Congress raises or suspends the debt limit by June, she said, the government will not be able to continue meeting all of its obligations. It is clarified that this estimate is based on currently available data. “Because federal receipts and spending are inherently volatile, the actual date that the Treasury will run out of emergency measures could be weeks later,” the letter said.

US on the brink

The minister also warned that the decision to increase the limit “until the last minute” should not be postponed, as this would harm business and consumer confidence. In addition, the cost of short-term loans may increase, and the situation may negatively affect the US credit rating.

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money the US can borrow by issuing bonds to meet its financial obligations. When it is reached, the Treasury can no longer issue its securities and can only pay for Treasury bills with tax revenue. See also Red travel advice for western Russia, Hoekstra advises the Dutch to leave

The current level of the US national debt ceiling was exceeded in January, when it reached $31.4 trillion. The Ministry of Finance of the country then announced the introduction of emergency measures to avoid default. Exceeding the limit is a threat to budget payments, in particular, the state will have problems with paying various social expenses, as well as debts and interest on obligations already taken. The administration of US President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to raise it. Republicans who control the House of Representatives are skeptical of the proposal and are pushing for spending cuts and more responsible economic policies.

Related materials:

On April 27, the US House of Representatives approved a bill to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for a sharp cut in spending. The document was prepared by the Republicans. According to the results of the vote, 217 members of Congress supported the bill, while 215 members of the House of Representatives opposed it. Now the document is sent to the Democratic-controlled Senate for consideration.

Silence Biden

Meanwhile, the reluctance of US President Joe Biden to discuss the topic of raising the national debt ceiling with the Republicans in Congress is causing concern and anxiety among his fellow Democrats. Thus, Senator Joe Manchin said that Biden’s refusal to negotiate would lead the country to a “historic default.”

$31.4 trillion 31.4 trillion dollars is US national debt

Earlier, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said that the US national debt can be compared to a ticking bomb that will explode due to lack of responsible action. In his opinion, the President of the country “did nothing” to solve this problem.

Back in March, McCarthy called the country’s draft budget for fiscal year 2024, which was presented by the White House, frivolous. He noted that high debt brings inflation. What the United States needs right now, he says, is “real leadership.”

In April, JPMorgan polled more than 2,500 attendees at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to find out the likelihood of a US default. About 35 percent of professionals said they expect such an announcement. At the same time, the speakers of these events estimated the probability of default from 10 to 15 percent.

Representatives of JPMorgan themselves noted that the ceiling of the US national debt will become a problem in May. Analysts believe that such ways to avoid default, such as the use of platinum coins or enforcement actions in accordance with the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, are “unworkable.”

On April 12, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) presented a report stating that the size of the US public debt will continue to grow and during 2023 will exceed the country’s GDP by 22.2 percent.