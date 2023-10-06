The US Department of Commerce said that the country’s trade deficit shrank to its lowest level in nearly 3 years in August, with numbers for exports, services and goods reaching record levels.

The Commerce Department reported that the trade deficit shrank 9.9 percent to $58.3 billion, the lowest level since September 2020, and economists also expected a smaller contraction.

July data was revised to show an increase in the trade deficit to $64.7 billion instead of $65.0 billion as stated in previous reports.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the trade deficit to shrink to $62.3 billion in August.

Exports of goods and services increased 1.6 percent to 256 billion dollars, and exports of goods increased 1.8 percent to 171.5 billion dollars, and exports of services also recorded their highest levels ever, reaching 84.5 billion dollars.

Imports of goods and services fell 0.7 percent to $314.3 billion, and imports of goods fell 0.9 percent to $256 billion amid a decline in imports of consumer and capital goods, which may indicate weak domestic demand amid rising interest rates.

The surplus in the services sector was $26.2 billion, the highest level since March 2018. Trade did not contribute to the economy’s 2.1 percent annual growth rate in the second quarter.