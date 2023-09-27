Washington, Sep 26 (EFE).- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the attorneys general of seventeen United States states have filed a lawsuit against Amazon for monopoly, the FTC reported in a statement.

In their complaint they accuse internet commerce giant to maintain “illegally” a monopolistic power through multiple anti-competitive practices.

The lawsuit alleges that Amazon violates the law “not only because it is large” but because it has an “exclusionary” behavior that “prevents its current competitors from growing or new competitors from emerging.”

Thus, he accuses it of “suffocating” competition in such a way that it prevents rivals and sellers from being able to lower prices“degrades” the quality of the products that buyers accessovercharge sellers or impede innovation in the sector.

“By preventing competition on price, product selection and quality and preventing its current or future rivals from accessing a critical mass of buyers and sellers, Amazon ensures that no rival can threaten its dominance,” the company says. FTC.

He adds that the “long-range tricks” of the company founded by Jeff Bezos have an impact of “hundreds of billions of dollars in sales each year” on more than one hundred million buyers.

FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan explains in the statement that the lawsuit demonstrates that amazon has used a series of “coercive and punitive” tactics to maintain their monopolies and to enrich themselves while raising prices and degrading their services.

For his part, the person responsible for the FTC Bureau of CompetitionJohn Newman, explained that amazon has used its power to skyrocket the prices that consumers had to pay American consumers and charge “sky-high” tariffs to hundreds of thousands of online sellers who used this platform.

The US Trade Commission and seventeen states sue Amazon for monopoly

For Newman, “rarely” in the history of antitrust laws of USA A lawsuit like the one filed has so much “potential to do so much good for so many people” if successful.

Among the tactics cited by demand is to “punish” to the sellers who offered lowest prices off Amazon or dissuade them from doing so in order to sell through the platform.

As an example, he cites the way Amazon “burys” or hides seller discounts to prevent them from appearing in searches.

It also cites the strong conditions that Amazon places on sellers for their products to be included in the “Prime” sales conditionswith which they reach many more clients.

He also talks about exclusionary methods such as making searches difficult or including in them “junk ads” to discourage buyers from continuing to search for better prices and agree to pay more.

Or also trick these searches so that the products chosen by the company always appear first before others of higher quality.

The US Trade Commission and seventeen states sue Amazon for monopoly

Besides, the lawsuit accuses Amazon of overcharging the fees of hundreds of thousands of sellers “who currently have no other way to support themselves than by using” this platform.

From monthly fees to a percentage for each product sold, depending on demand, Amazon has charged many sellers 50% of what they earn from selling on the platform, which is damaging not only for these merchants but also for consumers, who must pay much more.

With this demand, the FTC seeks federal injunction permanently prohibiting Amazon from the aforementioned practices.

The states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin sThey have joined the FTC in this lawsuit.