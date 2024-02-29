The “ghost towns” in the United States They include areas that were once prosperous, but the decline in the economy along with the aging of citizens and other factors led to a notable decrease in population. OpenAI's artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT, made a list according to its database that points out the areas that could become 'ghosts' in 30 years.

Although the US has many growing areas and places that dominate the technology market, There are cities that little by little lose relevance at the national level and, although at some point in the past they were booming, changes in economic interests and depopulation generate an unsustainable situation.

When asking artificial intelligence about the areas that could become “ghost towns” in the United States in the next 30 years, the tool explains that northeastern and midwestern cities are experiencing a declining population and a stagnant economy, as well as small and rural towns They have a limited economic base, and regions dependent on the coal industry They are registering a loss of employment at an exponential level due to the decline in the sector.

Among the cities most likely to become ghosts in the next thirty years, ChatGPT ranked Detroit, Michigan first, a renowned industrial area, with emphasis on the automotive industry, which experienced great depopulation in recent decades. Then continue cleveland, within Ohio, which recorded high numbers regarding job loss.

Next, figure Pittsburgh, within Pennsylvaniawhich despite having an important steel industry, the decline in the sector generated the loss of jobs and depopulation in the city. Gary, in the Indiana region, is the city that continues on the list, and which became prosperous because of the steel industry, but experienced a notable decline in population in recent years. Finally, the artificial intelligence tool placed another Ohio city, this time Youngstownwhich also had its boom due to the steel industry, but the decline affected the population.

Although the city was able to recover significantly from its bankruptcy in 2013, Detroit is constantly experiencing changes in the economy.

The main factors that affect the depopulation of cities in the United States

According to ChatGPT, the decline of local industry may lead to mass emigration of residents in search of employment and mainly affects cities that depend on a single industry. In that line, The aging of the population is another of the determining factorssince there are regions in which migration and the low birth rate generate a negative influence.

In addition, technological development is another point to consider. Automation and technology can lead to job cuts in certain areas, so citizens will look for work in new booming areas. The tool also highlights the importance of changes in infrastructure and accessibility, in relation to the construction of new roads or the relocation of essential services, which can leave some towns isolated.