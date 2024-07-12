According to the criteria of
In addition, it is known as “The World Capital of Mountain Biking”making it a paradise for enthusiasts of this sport. The more than 225 kilometers (139 miles) of mountain biking trails are surrounded by the iconic Ozark Mountains, which offer Routes for all skill levels. According to Visit USAat this point the following is highlighted: Coler Mountain Bike Preservewhich has 27 kilometers (16 miles) of trails.
Although it is especially known for mountain biking, this town provides numerous opportunities for outdoor adventures. Thaden Field, at Bentonville Municipal Airport, offers Sightseeing flights and flying lessons. You can also explore the Lake Bentonville canoeing or enjoying a day in Compton Gardens, which is surrounded by nature.
Places to visit in this underrated town in the United States
In addition to the sites mentioned, on portals such as TripAdvisor The following points are recommended to know:
- Scott Family Amazeum: is an interactive museum ideal for families and children of all ages. It features innovative exhibits and educational experiences that explore science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
- Downtown Bentonville: Downtown Bentonville itself is a unique place to explore. It is surrounded by boutique shops, restaurants, local art galleries, and historic architecture.
- The Momentary: is a contemporary space dedicated to contemporary art and culture. It features exhibitions, artist residency programs and live events.
- Compton Gardens and Arboretum: This botanical garden is a must-see. It offers trails, themed gardens and a variety of flora native to the region.
For all this and more, This destination is much more than a small townWith a great cultural offer, natural landscapes and sports, it demonstrates why she was rated among the most underrated in the world. All that remains is to discover it and make it known so that travelers from all over the world can visit it on their next trip.
