According to one Research that revealed the 24 most underrated tourist destinations of the world, Bentonville, Arkansas, ranked No. 10 between the cities in the united states. It is a hidden gem that has a population of approximately 54,164 inhabitants, according to the 2020 census. This site is not only known for being the Benton County seatbut also for being the birthplace of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer.

According to the criteria of

According to the media Time Outwho carried out the study, Bentonville offers a combination of culture, nature and adventureArt lovers can check out the impressive Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, famous for its modern art collection which includes works by renowned authors such as Yayoi Kusama and James Turrell.

In addition, it is known as “The World Capital of Mountain Biking”making it a paradise for enthusiasts of this sport. The more than 225 kilometers (139 miles) of mountain biking trails are surrounded by the iconic Ozark Mountains, which offer Routes for all skill levels. According to Visit USAat this point the following is highlighted: Coler Mountain Bike Preservewhich has 27 kilometers (16 miles) of trails.

Although it is especially known for mountain biking, this town provides numerous opportunities for outdoor adventures. Thaden Field, at Bentonville Municipal Airport, offers Sightseeing flights and flying lessons. You can also explore the Lake Bentonville canoeing or enjoying a day in Compton Gardens, which is surrounded by nature.

Places to visit in this underrated town in the United States



In addition to the sites mentioned, on portals such as TripAdvisor The following points are recommended to know:

Scott Family Amazeum : is an interactive museum ideal for families and children of all ages. It features innovative exhibits and educational experiences that explore science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

: is an interactive museum ideal for families and children of all ages. It features innovative exhibits and educational experiences that explore science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Downtown Bentonville : Downtown Bentonville itself is a unique place to explore. It is surrounded by boutique shops, restaurants, local art galleries, and historic architecture.

: Downtown Bentonville itself is a unique place to explore. It is surrounded by boutique shops, restaurants, local art galleries, and historic architecture. The Momentary : is a contemporary space dedicated to contemporary art and culture. It features exhibitions, artist residency programs and live events.

: is a contemporary space dedicated to contemporary art and culture. It features exhibitions, artist residency programs and live events. Compton Gardens and Arboretum: This botanical garden is a must-see. It offers trails, themed gardens and a variety of flora native to the region.

Flag of Arkansas, where Bentonville is located Photo:iStock Share

For all this and more, This destination is much more than a small townWith a great cultural offer, natural landscapes and sports, it demonstrates why she was rated among the most underrated in the world. All that remains is to discover it and make it known so that travelers from all over the world can visit it on their next trip.