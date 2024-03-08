The number one problem that determines the mexican scene for the next one sexennium is called USA. Since President Carlos Salinas de Gortari handed over Mexican sovereignty to the economic and geopolitical interests of the White House with the Free Trade Agreement, Washington became the pivot of the existence of Mexico.

In fact, none of the three presidential candidates seems to be aware of the American question. The emecista Jorge Aguilar Máynez does not see beyond the Government Palace of Nuevo León, the opposition Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz ceded Mexican sovereignty during her visit to the United States as a pre-candidate to take shelter from the strategic and national security wing of the White House and the official candidate Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has not included among the inherited and inflexible variables the relationship with the next US president.

The national agenda of the Mexican crisis inevitably passes through Washington and therefore the candidates should be very concerned about clearly defining the type of relationship they will have with the White House. The economy is governed by the Salinas de Gortari Economic Cession Treaty, insecurity is a product of the engine that fuels drug trafficking in the United States and the world: drug consumption by North American society, the Mexican cartels have their most important cells within The United States and the same trade in drugs sent from Mexico are in charge of trafficking weapons from the US to Mexico.

The governments from Miguel de la Madrid to Andrés Manuel López Obrador have lacked a proposal for a national development model and its correlative or industrial development program due to the attractiveness of primary exports and neighborhood dependence that now stimulates nearshoring, which has brought here the Mexican industrial plant has decreased its participation in the component of national export products, which means that in that long period Mexico has been the maquiladora partner to a greater or lesser extent for the needs of the US economy.

The immigration problem has two components: the Mexican national one, which reveals the inability of the economy to offer jobs with social benefits to workers and the chronic expulsion of labor to the United States, and the American one, which is summarized in the need that the economy has American of the cheap and exploited labor that comes from abroad to do the jobs that Americans do not want to take on.

Added to this problem is the strategic security crisis of the White House since Bill Clinton came to power and the isolation of the United States by abandoning responsibilities that it would have to assume alongside the international community to maintain global stability. Washington only intervenes in those countries that put their own existence or the geopolitical interests of their well-being at risk.

The real data that can be read in the American media shows that the personal figures and political blocs of Joseph Biden and Donald Trump only respond to what is defined in their national security strategy: the validity, dominance and imposition of the American way of life. or American way of life. Both operate the same model of imperial supremacy: intervene with impunity and with violation of international laws in those countries that put at risk the capitalist economic model that generates the comfort of 60% of Americans.

The three Mexican presidential candidates have a common denominator: they lack strategic thinking about the balance of the Mexican regime and are unaware of the mechanisms of Mexico's national security with respect to the United States as the axis of sovereignty. López Obrador rejected the excesses of the White House, but accepted strategic economic or military integration.

Whoever wins the White House, Mexico will continue to be a country subordinate to the United States.

