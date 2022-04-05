In a statement, the Federal Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa, in English) reported that, in collaboration with the manufacturer Lockheed Martincarried out on March 5 a flight test of a hypersonic missile -difficult to detect by anti-aircraft defenses due to its speed- shortly after Russia start the invasion Ukraine.

It might interest you: Iran presents a ballistic missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers

After being released from the plane that carried it into the sky, the projectile was powered by a turbojet and accelerated to more than five times the speed of sound for “an extended period of time,” the note said.

It might interest you: North Korea fired a ballistic missile that fell on Japanese territory

Darpa explained that the device reached altitudes above 65,000 feet (almost 20 kilometers) and traveled more than 300 nautical miles (about 555 kilometers). This is the second time the US has successfully tested a hypersonic missile, after

last September.

DARPA explained that this type of technology allows to evade enemy defenses and attack quickly. Its kinetic energy can effectively destroy targets even without high explosives.

Russian Avangard hypersonic missile, capable of overcoming the US anti-missile shield. (Archive)

The US is putting its efforts into developing hypersonic weapons after Russia and China successfully carried out tests with this type of technology, highly coveted because its speed makes this type of weaponry more difficult

to detect by anti-missile systems.

In the defense budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins in October, the administration of President Joe Biden has requested $7.2 billion for weapons.

long range, including hypersonic missiles.

Russia claims it has fired Kinzhal (Dagger in Russian) hypersonic missiles into Ukraine,

high-precision, with a range of more than 2,000 kilometers and a speed ten times greater than the speed of sound.

EFE

More world news:

-Why did Castillo decree a curfew in Lima?

-Switzerland, the country with bunkers that can house the population of Bogotá

-The disappeared left by the ‘invisible migration’ to the US.