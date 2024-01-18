The Drive: The US Army tested a new guidance system for the LBASM missile

The US Army has successfully flight tested a new guidance system that will be a key element of the company's advanced Land-Based Anti-Ship Missile (LBASM). About it writes The Drive.

The new system will transform the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) into a weapon capable of hitting moving ships and enemy air defenses. It is noted that initial tests of the LBASM guidance system, also called PrSM Increment 2, were completed in 2023.

The missile's guidance system combines a passive radar homing head and an infrared system for target identification. According to the publication, the missile will use an inertial guidance system with GPS correction to fly to the target area, and the homing head will be activated at the final leg of the flight.

The flight range of the basic version of PrSM is about 500 kilometers. In the future, this figure may be increased to 650 kilometers. The M270 MLRS and M142 HIMARS launchers can be used to launch PrSM.

In November 2023, it became known that the US Army, together with Lockheed Martin, successfully tested a new PrSM missile that will replace ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles. The ammunition was launched from a HIMARS launcher.