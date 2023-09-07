He didn’t say it up front. But according to Todd Robinson, Under Secretary of State for International Drug Trafficking Affairs, Colombia would be on its way to being certified for his performance in the fight against illicit crops and drug trafficking.

“I am not going to anticipate the decision of the President (Joe Biden) but I can say that we have had and already have a good relationship with the Colombian government and other security efforts in Colombia with the police and the naval forces. We have an immense challenge but we are going to continue working with them in the fight against crime and groups that traffic drugs into the US,” Robinson said after a hearing on Thursday organized by the US Senate’s Western Hemisphere subcommittee.

Photo: Raul Arboleda. AFP

Next week probably President Joe Biden must announce his annual determination on which countries have not fully cooperated in the fight against drugs and they will be decertified, as will the list of nations that are considered drug producers or transit.

There is a lot of speculation in the country in this regard, given that since President Gustavo Petro arrived at the Casa de Nariño in August of last year, Colombia reduced the eradication of illicit coca crops.

In that same hearing, Robinson stated that although cooperation with Colombia has changed since the arrival of the Petro, cooperation remains strong.

“It’s changed, because they want to go in a different direction. But we continue to work with them in many areas like interdiction, regional security, and things like environmental crimes,” Robinson said when asked by Senator Tim Kaine about the state of anti-drug cooperation with USA

Robinson, in his statements at the end of the hearing, He also referred to the US decision to suspend satellite monitoring of illicit crops in the country.

According to the official, the program would be resumed “next year.” And for this, he said, the US has data provided by the UN and other agencies that allow the US to make an assessment of the extent of illicit crops in the country even if the program is suspended.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

