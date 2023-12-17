The United States will temporarily suspend from this Monday December 18 the processing of trains coming from Mexico in Eagle Pass and El Paso (Texas), to allocate more personnel to the processing of undocumented migrants.

In a statement, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) said this Sunday that it continues to register a greater flow of migrants in the southwest border.

He added that they have detected a resurgence in the transfer of migrants on freight trains by smugglers, so they are taking additional measures in partnership with Mexican authorities.

With the suspension of operations at the two Texas ports, the reassigned officers will support the Border Patrol to take migrants into custody.

The pause in operations joins the one ordered at the pedestrian crossing of the border port of San Ysidro (California) and that of Lukeville (Arizona), where Governor Kattie Hobbs authorized the sending of National Guard soldiers to help manage the immigrants.

CBP added that in response to this increased flow, the agency will continue to “strengthen all available resources to process migrants expeditiously and safely.”

The closures were ordered just as President Joe Biden's administration is in negotiations with opposition senators to toughen the asylum system in exchange for support an expense of more than 60 billion dollars for Ukraine.

