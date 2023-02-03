The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, has suspended the planned visit to China for this Sunday after the Pentagon identified a Chinese balloon over US airspace, as confirmed by a senior government official in Washington. The Department of Defense considers that the device fulfilled espionage functions, something that Beijing has denied. China, which has apologized for the incident and has acknowledged that the device belongs to it, assures that it is a mere weather balloon that was blown by the wind and lost its way.

Blinken’s visit was to be the first by a US secretary of state to Beijing since 2018, and was aimed at reducing friction between the two powers, whose relations have become increasingly tense as the power of China was growing. The suspension threatens to roll back a timid détente process that had begun in November, when the leaders of both countries, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, met in Bali (Indonesia).

“We have taken note of China’s apologetic statements, but the presence of this balloon in our airspace represents a clear violation of our sovereignty and International Law. It is unacceptable that this has happened,” said a senior State Department official. “After consulting with other departments and with Congress, we have concluded that the conditions are not present at this time for Secretary Blinken to travel to China,” he added.

At the moment, no new date has been set for the visit of the head of US diplomacy to Beijing, according to the senior official.

The Pentagon reported late Thursday that it had detected the presence of the weather balloon at a high altitude, higher than that of commercial flights, as it flew over Montana, in the northwest of the country. That State hosts one of the military bases where the US intercontinental nuclear missiles are housed. The military commanders considered the demolition of the device, for which the flights were canceled at the airport in the city of Billings, in Montana, and military aircraft, including F-22 fighters, were sent to the area. Ultimately, the idea was dropped due to the risks posed by the operation, including the possibility of fragments of the device reaching the population on the ground.

See also $8 billion.. The Suez Canal achieves record revenues in 2022

Military commanders have stressed that the device does not have technology that would allow it to collect more intelligence data than China could obtain by other means, including its low-orbiting satellites. By Friday, the balloon had left Montana behind and was in the Midwest of the United States. It is equipped with solar panels that provide energy, so you will not run out of fuel.

In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry explained in a statement that the aircraft deviated “much from its intended course” after it was “affected by westerly winds and with limited self-steering ability.” “The Chinese side regrets the involuntary entry of the aircraft into US airspace due to force majeure,” the statement added.

Both Washington and Beijing have indicated that they are in contact over the incident. Blinken spoke with State Councilor Wang Yi (former Foreign Minister, and whose current position places him at the forefront of Chinese foreign policy, above the current minister, Qin Gang) to explain that he was canceling his trip for the moment, but that his intention is to resume it in the future.

The visit, highly anticipated in the two countries and which should have taken place this Sunday and Monday, should serve to try to find common ground between the rival powers. The two governments are at odds in areas ranging from the human rights situation in China, especially in Hong Kong and among the Uyghur minority, to pressure on Taiwan, the self-governing island ideologically close to Washington and which Beijing considers part of its territory.

