The Supreme Court of the United States rejected this Friday the request of the Prosecutor's Office to study whether former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) has immunity in the federal case against him for the assault on the Capitol.

The high court issued a document in which it denied the request to special prosecutor Jack Smith, but did not provide any explanation for its decision.

The rejection of the Supreme Court is a serious blow to Smith's strategywho asked the court last week, and insisted again this Thursday, to rule urgently on the immunity of former presidents from federal charges.

The issue of immunity, which is now in the hands of lower courts, keeps the case of the assault on the Capitol in suspense, which must be tried in Washington and which, if it slows down significantly, could not affect the Republican's eventual candidacy in the presidential elections. November 2024.

Jack Smith, United States Special Prosecutor. See also Supermarket shots: Alleged racist kills 10 people in Buffalo

Trump's defense has opted to try to lengthen the process as much as possible.

The former president himself asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to ignore the prosecutor's claims and comply with all procedures.

Trump is accused of inciting the violent assault on the Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021 and faces prosecution for several crimes, the most serious of which is conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, which could lead to a maximum of 55 years in prison. .

The trial was scheduled for March 4, 2024 in the federal capital, one day before 'Super Tuesday', the big day of the primary elections, although it could be delayed if previous issues such as immunity are not resolved.

This victory contrasts with the blow he received on Wednesday from the Colorado Supreme Court, which expelled the former president from the Republican primaries in that state for his role in the assault on the Capitol.

EFE