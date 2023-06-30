Lorie Smith, a 38-year-old evangelical Christian web designer who only believes in marriage as a union of one man and one woman may refuse to design web pages for gay weddings. The conservative majority Supreme Court allows him to deny her services to those who marry people of the same sex in what is a blow to the rights of the LGTBI community. The designer argued that no one could force her under the freedom of expression enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

“First Amendment protections belong to everyone, not just speakers whose motives the government deems worthy. In this case, Colorado intends to force a person to express himself in a way that agrees with his views, but challenges his conscience on a matter of great importance.” says the sentence, which has the votes in favor of the six conservative magistrates and against the three progressives. “The First Amendment conceives of the United States as a rich and complex place in which all people are free to think and express themselves as they wish, not as the government requires,” adds the ruling, signed by conservative magistrate Neil Gorsuch.

The particular vote of the three progressive judges denounces the situation: “Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public the constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class. Specifically, the Court holds that the First Amendment exempts a web design company from a state law that prohibits the company from denying wedding web pages to same-sex couples if the company decides to sell those web pages to the public. The Court also holds that the company is entitled to post a notice saying a notice saying: ‘You will not be selling [páginas web de bodas] if they are used for homosexual marriages”.

The case (303 Creative LLC v. Elenis) It has become an exponent of the culture wars that the Supreme Court with a conservative majority is willing to wage in its turn to the right, despite the fact that from the beginning it had something prefabricated. Smith does not yet have a wedding website service and has not been commissioned by any gay couple. But she claimed that she wanted to launch the service and issue a warning outright refusing to serve clients for gay weddings, something Colorado law prohibits.

In the oral hearing, all the parties admitted that no one can force the designer to create a web page that transmits messages in favor of homosexual marriage. But Smith refused to provide the service even if she doesn’t have to include those kinds of messages; even if the design that she commissions is the same as one that she has already done for a heterosexual couple or if it includes only data such as the name of the spouses, place of celebration, accommodation options, the wedding list and other logistical details .

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]