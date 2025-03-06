The US Supreme Court rejects Trump’s attempt to freeze almost 2,000 million in foreign aid

New judicial setback for Donald Trump, this time of the United States Supreme Court. The US Supreme Court has rejected on Wednesday the attempt of the US president to block the payment of 2,000 million dollars for international aid organizations for works already carried out for the Government.

The ruling is a wandfalo for Trump, who, since he returned to power on January 20, has taken measures to stop US humanitarian projects worldwide, even dismantling the United States agency for international development (USAID).

In an adjusted decision, five votes against four, the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, has decided to maintain the decision of the Judge of the Columbia district, Amir Ali, who ordered the administration to immediately release the funds for organizations that had benefited from subsidies from the USAID or the State Department. Ali’s order had originally given the administration until February 26 to disburse the funds, which amount to almost 2,000 million dollars.

On February 26, the president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, temporarily suspended the order hours before the deadline for the High Court to have more time to consider the formal request of the administration to block the Ali ruling. Finally, on Wednesday he issued his verdict.

However, the case has not yet ended. The Supreme Court has asked ALI to clarify what obligations the Trump Executive has to execute his ruling. The following steps will be decided at a judicial hearing that ALI has scheduled for Thursday.

Trump, who arrived at the White House with the promise of putting “United States first”, ordered on his first day in power, on January 20, to suspend for 90 days all foreign aid, which has prevented the provision of vital medical care in many parts of the world.

Many humanitarian organizations consider that Trump is exceeding his authority under the Constitution, since it is Congress who has the power to decide on the funds, not the president.