The Supreme Court has denied a narrow margin the request of the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, to block the reading of his sentence in the criminal case he faces in New York for irregular payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, which is expected to be read tomorrow, Friday.

The Republican’s lawyers presented an emergency petition to the highest US court on Wednesday to suspend his judicial proceedings, alleging, as on other occasions, that he enjoys presidential immunity.

With this decision, the Supreme Court judges (5 votes in favor and 4 against) agreed with the Court of Appeals of New York, the highest court in that state, which this Thursday also rejected a request from the president-elect to block the sentence.