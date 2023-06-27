A divided Supreme Court has rejected a Trumpist theory that put the future of democracy in the United States at stake. Under the technicality of the case Moore vs. Harper At stake was granting the North Carolina legislature (and, by extension, the other state legislatures) the ability to regulate the elections at will, with the risk of manipulating the will of the electorate and, ultimately, altering even the rules by which state electors are appointed for the appointment of president. The judges reject that theory, known as the “independent state legislature.”

The position of three conservative judges, in this case more moderate, has been decisive, who have aligned themselves with the progressives in a sentence handed down by 6 votes to 3. Sentence has been written by Chief Justice John Roberts, who has argued that “state courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restrictions when legislatures act under the power vested in them by the Election Clause. But federal courts must not abandon their own duty to exercise judicial review.”

Along with Roberts, the three progressive judges (Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown-Jackson) and the conservatives Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett have voted. Instead, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have made dissenting opinions. In the oral hearing they already showed their sympathy for giving more power to state legislatures, controlled mostly by Republicans.

The case under review arises from the fact that the Supreme Court of North Carolina decided to annul the electoral maps drawn in its favor by the Republicans, who control the state Congress, because it considered that it was too partisan and artificial, an extreme case of gerrymandering (the design of the districts to benefit a party). The speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Timothy Moore, appealed, alleging this “independent state legislature doctrine”, which maintains that only state legislatures and Congress in Washington have the power to decide the rules of federal elections: presidential and legislative.

Article 1 of the United States Constitution It says in what is known as the Electoral Clause: “The places, times and manner of holding the elections for senators and representatives will be prescribed in each State by the respective legislature, but Congress may formulate or alter the reference rules at any time by means of a law (…)”.

The question was whether when the Constitution spoke of state “legislatures” it gave carte blanche to the legislature to bypass even state constitutions and control of the courts. If the tradition established throughout American constitutional history were to be broken, and so viewed, the implications could have been tremendous, for it would open the way for all sorts of more aggressive one-party maneuvering by state legislatures.

The Supreme rejects that doctrine. The Constitution “does not exempt state legislatures from the ordinary restrictions imposed by state law,” says the sentence. “Since very early in the history of our nation, the courts have recognized their duty to evaluate the constitutionality of legislative acts,” he points out.

Curiously, the case has no practical repercussions in North Carolina, as the composition of its state Supreme Court has changed since the electoral map was struck down, and new conservative justices have reversed the earlier decision to strike down the map. The legislative elections last November were held with an electoral map decided by a commission of experts and resulted in Republicans and Democrats achieving seven representatives from each party, in line with their percentages of votes. With the map struck down as partisan (and then reinstated by the new state court), the result would have been 10 seats for Republicans and 4 for Democrats.

Although in North Carolina the ruling does not now have practical consequences, its implications could have been enormous for the entire country had it accepted the theory of the independent state legislature.

The Biden government, on the one hand, and the Republican National Committee, on the other, they had participated in the case with opposite positions. Republicans consider it an exaggeration to say that if the Supreme Court ruled in their favor it was “the end of democracy.” In the end, they have ruled against him.

