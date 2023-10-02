The Supreme Court of the United States opens the judicial process with the hearing of a case in which it must decide whether in a criminal law passed a few years ago the word “and” really means “and”, as some lower courts maintain, or if It actually means “or”, as someone else has stated. It is a case that may delight the followers of the Supreme Court, but it will have less political charge than those that have allowed a conservative revolution in the last two years. Despite everything, the new course also promises: freedom of expression on social networks, the use of the abortion pill, electoral maps, the right to use weapons and the powers of the supervisor of the stock market and other public agencies will be some of star affairs. But the big question is whether the Supreme Court will have to rule on any of the trials facing Donald Trump, the president who appointed three of the nine members of the court, or even on his ability to run in the 2024 elections.

Last year ended with a final fireworks display that blew up positive discrimination in universities on racial grounds, gave license to discriminate against homosexual couples under freedom of expression and annulled the partial reduction of student loans. Until these last sentences, many cases had been resolved with relative consensus and with more focused positions than the previous year. In 2022, the Supreme Court repealed the federal right to abortion, undermined the fight against climate change, expanded the right to carry firearms, gave a greater role to religion in schools, questioned the mandatory vaccination of workers against covid and subtracted power to federal agencies.

With its prestige on the rocks due to some of the sentences of the last two years and the scandals of donations, gifts and undeclared perks of some magistrates, the Supreme Court begins the course with a menu of cases already admitted and some scheduled hearings, but You can add more to the list during the year.

The judges already have a case on the table that deals with Trump, but tangentially. When he was a candidate in the primaries for the 2016 elections, he called his rival, Senator Marco Rubio, “little Marco.” This one, tired of that contempt, was raised in a debate: “You know what they say about guys with small hands. You can’t trust them!” At some rallies he later insisted that his hands were “too small.” Steve Elster, a progressive activist, attempted to register the “Trump too small” trademark in 2018. [“Trump demasiado pequeñas” o, con doble sentido, “demasiado pequeña”], but the patent office rejected it, since the law requires consent from the named person. Elster appealed and a court ruled in his favor last year, alleging that his freedom of expression was being violated, since Trump is a public figure. The patent office appealed and the Supreme Court will decide the case Vidal v. Elster. The oral hearing is scheduled for November 1.

Disqualification for the 2024 elections?

The important cases about Trump that may reach the Supreme Court are not yet scheduled. On the one hand, there are the four criminal charges for 91 crimes. The court rarely admits to ruling on procedural incidents, but it cannot be ruled out that it intervenes in some of them. And, above all, on the horizon is the famous dispute over whether Trump is disqualified from running in the 2024 elections under article 14 of the Constitution, which reads: “No person may be (…) president (…) if, having previously taken an oath of support for the Constitution of the United States, has participated in an insurrection or rebellion against the same, or has given aid or comfort to its enemies.” Some States want to ban his name from the ballots and the Supreme Court would have the final say.

Another possible star case has not yet reached the Supreme Court more than provisionally. It concerns the validity of the authorization granted by the FDA, the pharmaceutical regulator, to the abortion pill mifepristone. A Texas judge overturned it. After an appeal, a federal court allowed its use, but with restrictions, while it decided on the merits. The Supreme Court judges cautiously maintained its full legality, but the case is progressing in the federal court and seems destined, this year or the next, to reach the Supreme Court.

While waiting for these cases, the Supreme Court has already admitted enough for another year of sentences that will mark the lives of Americans. Two of the last admitted, Moody v. Netchoice and Netchoice v. Paxton, will define the contours of freedom of expression on social media. In these lawsuits between the technology companies and the States of Texas and Florida, what is at stake is whether the platforms can act as editors and moderate their content without being forced to publish messages they do not want (hate speech and incitements to violence, for example) or if those who have the right to express themselves without restrictions are the users.

The right to bear arms will return to court with the case United States v Rahimi. The justices expanded that right last year in a ruling that invalidated restrictions imposed by New York State. Now, he wonders whether the rule that prohibits the possession of firearms by people subject to restraining orders for domestic violence violates the Second Amendment, which enshrines the right to keep and bear arms. The sentence will have a double reading in the midst of the indictment of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, for buying a gun and possessing it when he was a drug addict.

Several cases have Administration agencies in their sights. In Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association At issue is whether it is legal for the Financial Consumer Protection Bureau to have been operating with funds received from the Federal Reserve since its creation following the financial crisis. A court ruled that it was illegal, that the money should have been authorized by Congress. If the Supreme Court confirms it, all of its actions and regulations in more than a decade could be challenged, with “catastrophic economic consequences.” as alleged by the mortgage associations and real estate employers.

Something similar happens with another case, SEC v. Jarkesi, in which the authority of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is called into question. George Jarkesy claimed his right to a jury trial after being fined $300,000 (283,000 euros) and the return of $685,000 (647,000 euros) of illicit benefit for an administrative procedure. He appealed and a court ruled in his favor. Now, the Supreme Court will redefine the contours of the supervisor’s actions. And there is another case, Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, in which judges will have the opportunity to limit the power of government agencies, one of their favorite hobbies.

The court will also address Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy at an oral hearing in December, as announced in August. The judges then blocked a bankruptcy deal that would have protected members of the billionaire Sackler family, which once controlled the company, from additional civil lawsuits over the opioid epidemic and that limited the Sacklers’ personal liability to $6 billion. dollars (5.7 billion euros). The case is Harrington v. Purdue Pharma.

The oral hearings resume this Monday with Pulsifer v. United States the convoluted case over the meaning of the word “and,” but which may affect more than 10,000 convicted of minor drug trafficking offenses. The standard says that judges are not obliged to impose mandatory minimum sentences, but at their discretion, if the sentenced person “does not have” a criminal record of one type A, another type B “and” another type C, in short. The negative verbal form and the copulative conjunction do not combine very well in this context, so there are judges who interpret that it is enough to have one of the three types of antecedents to be excluded from the possibility of lesser sentences. Others, on the contrary, maintain that only those who have all three types of background are left out. The solution, in a few months.

