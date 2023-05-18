I breathe for the technological ones. The Supreme Court of the United States has decided to maintain the shielding that social networks enjoy due to the content that their users upload. The judges reject the responsibility of the platforms for spreading content related to terrorism. The Supreme Court has ruled on two of the star cases this year. In one they have agreed with Twitter and the rest of the platforms, while the other has been referred to the lower courts.

In the case in which they have ruled on the merits, Twitter against Taamneh, it was analyzed whether social networks had favored the development of certain terrorist organizations. Although the case bears the name of the social network owned by Elon Musk, along with Twitter, Google and Facebook are also part. In this case, the judges ruled in previous instances against the technology companies, who are the ones who appealed to the Supreme Court and now they have won in front of the relatives of a victim of the terrorist attack against the Reina nightclub in Istanbul in which 39 people died at the New Year’s Eve party in 2016, New Year’s Eve in 2017.

The judges reject in a unanimous sentence the responsibility of the platforms, according to a recently published sentence. This is the key paragraph in a 38-page judgment: “In this case, the failure to claim that the platforms do more than just transmit information to billions of people—most of whom use the platforms for interactions that previously took place over the mail, on the phone, or in public places— is insufficient to assert that the defendants knowingly provided substantial assistance and thus aided and abetted the acts of ISIS. A contrary conclusion would make any communications provider liable for any type of crime for the mere fact of knowing that criminals were using their services and not preventing it. This would ignore the typical limits of non-contractual liability and would unlink complicity from guilt”, says the sentence.

The judges argue that the lawsuit relies heavily on the inaction of the defendants, social media, with Twitter leading the way. However, the plaintiffs did not identify any obligation that would require networks or other communication services to terminate customers after discovering that they were using the service for illegal purposes.

“Even if such a duty existed in this case, it would not transform Defendants’ distant inaction into conscious and substantial assistance that could establish complicity in the attack of [la discoteca] Queen. And the expansive scope of Plaintiffs’ claims would necessarily make Defendants liable as abettors in any and all ISIS terrorist acts committed anywhere in the world. The allegations that the plaintiffs make here are not the kind of widespread, systemic, culpable assistance to a series of terrorist activities that could be described as complicity in every terrorist act by ISIS.

The judges have opted, in any case, for an intermediate route to maintain the shielding of the technological ones. They have decided not to consider that the networks are cooperating with terrorist organizations just because their contents are disseminated through them, but they have not wanted to make a statement on other possible situations.

Therefore, the scope of another rule under debate, and on whose interpretation the future of the Internet depends, is not fully clarified, is the famous article 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which states: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service will be treated as a publisher or disseminator of information provided by another provider of information content.”

For this reason, in the other case that affected technology companies, Gonzalez vs. Google, have dictated a judgment of only three unsigned pages without entering into the interpretation of said article.

