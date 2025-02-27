White people, heterosexuals and men, in general, will have apparently easier to claim labor discrimination if they are displaced or penalized because of Hiring quotas of other underrepresented groups that harm them.

The United States Supreme Court seems willing to support an Ohio woman who claims to have been discriminated against her work for being heterosexual, according to the pronouncements of the judges in the oral hearing on Wednesday.

If the positions of the judges are indicative of the sentence that will be issued in summer, the United States justice It seems willing to eliminate an additional requirement That until now it has been applied when members of majority groups, such as white or heterosexual persons, allege discrimination under the federal law: demonstrate “underlying circumstances” that show a predisposition of the employer to discriminate against the majority group.

The case in question originates from a complaint by Marlean Ames, a public official of Ohio, who argues that she was ignored for a promotion and subsequently degraded in favor of gay employees.









The courts rejected their lawsuit by considering that it did not present sufficient evidence to prove that their sexual orientation influenced labor decisions. However, Supreme Judges gave clear signs that they will reverse that decisionestablishing that discrimination due to sexual orientation, whether against heterosexuals or homo and transsexual persons, is prohibited by the so -called Civil Rights Law of 1964.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, appointed by Trump in his first term, summarized the majority positions of the bench, with this phrase: «Discrimination by sexual orientation, either against gays or heterosexuals, is prohibited. The rules are the same in any direction ».

AMES is a heterosexual woman who has worked more than two decades in the Ohio Youth Services Department. According to the lawsuit, he began his career in 2004 as Executive Secretary and, thanks to his performance, he promoted in 2014 to the position of administrator of the prison violations program. During his management, he received positive evaluations.

In 2019, AMES appeared to the head of the Quality Office within the Department. However, His candidacy was rejected and, later, she was dismissed from a job as an administrator in that same department.

The positions he was looking for and that previously occupied were assigned to individuals who identified themselves as LGBTQ+. Given this situation, AMES filed a demand claiming discrimination based on its sexual orientation and gender, arguing that it was disadvantaged for being heterosexual.

The lower courts dismissed their case, applying a more rigorous standard for demands of «Inverse discrimination»requiring that Ames demonstrated those “underlying circumstances” that indicated a predisposition of the employer to discriminate against the majority group.

Will sit precedent

The final decision of the high court is expected to feel a significant precedent in Cases of labor discrimination and define the applicable standards in demands presented by members of majority groups. This could end work quotas to prioritize women or minorities.

The case has been backed by conservative groups, including America First legal, an organization founded by Trump Stephen Miller, who today is a cabinet sub -chief in the White House and argues that the policies of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have created an environment of “reverse discrimination” against members of the majority.

In fact, Trump has already signed orders to eliminate Dei programs in the federal government, although some of his initiatives have been temporarily blocked in federal courts.

The failure of the Supreme, if confirmed, could open the door to a wave of demands of employees who are considered harmed by diversity policies in the workplace. However, The judges avoided explicitly mentioning the debate on diversityfocusing only on the principle of equality before the law.

To specify this decision, a legal criterion would be dismantled That has prevailed for decades, forcing public companies and organizations to rethink their contracting and promotion policies with gender, race or sexual orientation quotas.