The United States Supreme Court was inclined this Wednesday to support the Tennessee state law that prohibits trans minors’ access to puberty blockers and hormone therapies even though judges have doubted its ability to rule on the matter.

During the more than two hours that the hearing lasted, prompted by a complaint from trans minorshis parents and a doctor against the Tennessee law known as SB1, the judges, mostly conservative, have been skeptical of confronting the state rule.

The president of the Supreme Court, the magistrate John Robertsjustified his skepticism by claiming that they are “extraordinarily inexperienced.”

Roberts has not been the only conservative justice to doubt the Supreme Court’s ability to determine this question.

The magistrate Brett Kavanaugh He was also not very convinced that this decision has to be made by the courts and, in his opinion, it would be better if it were made by democratically elected parliaments.

Another conservative magistrate, Samuel Alitoasked if being transsexual is something permanent.

For her part, the progressive magistrate Sonia Sotomayor He has positioned himself against Kavanaugh and has reminded him of other cases of discrimination where they were not protected either, such as women and black people.

The three liberal justices (Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson) have been in favor of ending the ban approved by Tennessee, in line with the position of the president’s government Joe Biden which offered its support to the complainants when considering that it was a discriminatory law.

“Simply put, an adolescent assigned female at birth cannot receive puberty blockers or testosterone to live as a male, but an adolescent assigned male at birth can,” the federal executive alleged.

The SB1 law was passed in the Tennessee Senate in March of last year and prohibits healthcare professionals from administering puberty blockers and hormonal therapy for transsexual minors to facilitate their transition to another sex. It does allow “minors with congenital defects, precocious puberty or other conditions” to receive the treatment.

Tennessee claims it wants to protect the state’s minors, as well as the integrity and ethics of the medical profession.

However, the complainants assure that this rule goes against the fourteenth amendment of the US Constitution, which includes equal protection, among other rights.

The final ruling, which will not be known until the end of June, when the judicial process ends, could lay the foundations for the future of trans people during the second administration of the president-elect, donald trumpwho has attacked the group and “gender ideology” on several occasions.

A ruling that approves the validity of the SB1 law may encourage other States to implement anti-trans legislation or toughen it on those who already have it.

Today, the therapies banned in the Tennessee law They are also prohibited in 22 other states, almost half of the country.

According to University of Illinois Law Professor Steven Schwinn, these therapies “reduce depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation in adolescents.”

“Several studies show that the hormone therapy is associated with a reduction in suicide attempts and a significant improvement in quality of life,” he explained.

Although in the end this sentence is a defeat for trans people, the holding of this hearing will go down in history for having been the first time that a transsexual lawyer, Chase Strangiohas argued before the high court.

Strangio, who is a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), has defended his position along with Elizabeth Prelogarthe country’s attorney general.