Donald Trump’s tax returns for eight years will reach a prosecutor. This is because the United States Supreme Court on February 22 rejected a request for the high court to suspend a previous ruling that required Trump to hand over the records.

With its decision, the Court does not directly oblige the president to give his tax returns, but rather his accounting firm Mazars, which has handled the tycoon’s finances for years. It is that company that must deliver Trump’s records. Nor does it mean that the former president’s statements will be declassified before the public. In fact, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. promised to respect the confidentiality required by the grand jury.

What is relevant about the decision is that with it Trump loses a tough legal battle that he has waged for years so that his tax return is not known. Since his presidential campaign, the Republican and billionaire has vowed to voluntarily publish his tax returns, as all recent US presidents have done before reaching the White House. But unlike his predecessors, Trump never released the records.

In 2019, the situation went from the political to the criminal level, when the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation in which Trump is involved. Vance’s case initially focused on secret money that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen gave to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 election. The two women said that They had sexual encounters with Trump, although he denies it.







In this context, Vance summoned the Marzars company to deliver the tycoon’s tax returns, both corporate and personal, corresponding to the period between 2011 and 2018. But the company’s lawyers sued the request, alleging that the prosecutors The state governments do not have enough power to investigate an incumbent president and that he has absolute immunity from such procedures. And that is how the case reached the Supreme Court.

The rulings on the subpoena against the firm Mazars

The first decision of the Supreme Court on the lawsuit was in July 2020. The high court rejected Mazars’ position, as they considered that no citizen was above the legal procedures. But they gave Trump another chance. In his sentence, the magistrates decided that the then president could raise other objections to the summons.

Trump’s lawyers argued in lower courts that the subpoena to turn in his tax returns was too broad and that it was actually political harassment by Democrats. But there they also lost the fights.

District Judge Victor Marrero and the New York-based Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected Trump’s claims in August and October, respectively. In addition, they forced him to submit the tax returns.

It was precisely those sentences that Mazars hoped the Court, with a conservative majority, would stop with its most recent decision. But the court ruled against him and Mazars must comply with the subpoena to deliver the materials to a grand jury convened by the borough of Manhattan.

Despite the fact that the court had the case in its possession since October last year, it had not made any decision on it. Meanwhile, Trump left the White House. However, in its ruling, the Court did not offer any explanation for the delay or specify whether Trump deserved any special treatment because he was president.

Manhattan prosecutor’s investigation against Trump would be broader than anticipated

While this does not compel the former president to release his remarks, it does strengthen Vance’s office investigation. Details of the case are not yet known, but everything indicates that the investigation is bigger than previously believed.

In recent court filings, Vance suggested that the investigation could focus on possible bank, tax and insurance fraud, as well as falsification of business records. The investigation also investigates the businesses of the real estate Trump Organization.

In that regard, the Reuters agency learned that Vance’s office last week cited a property tax agency in New York City, suggesting that prosecutors are examining Trump’s efforts to reduce his taxes on commercial real estate in look for possible evidence of fraud. In addition, the prosecutor’s office this month hired a prominent attorney with extensive experience in white collar and organized crime cases.

Trump insists that everything is a persecution against him. After the Supreme Court ruling was known, the former president complained that the summons is in a “totally democratic” place, alluding to the state and the city of New York. In addition, he accused Democrats in that state of wasting their energy defeating a political opponent instead of concentrating on investigating violent crimes.

In his statement, Trump also describes the Vance investigation as a piece of “the greatest political witch hunt in the history of our country.” For his part, the prosecutor responded with a three-word statement: “the work continues.”

With AP and Reuters