The United States Supreme Court has ended decades of affirmative action or affirmative action based on race in college admissions. In two recently published historic rulings, one referring to Harvard University and another to North Carolina, the Supreme Court judges, with a conservative majority, have put an end to a policy that has traditionally favored mainly black and Latino students.

The sentences, with introduction and particular opinions, occupy 237 pages. The Supreme Court has divided and the conservative majority of 6 judges to 3 has imposed its criteria of ending positive discrimination. “To eliminate racial discrimination means to eliminate it in its entirety,” says the sentence, signed by the president of the court, John Roberts. The ruling has also generated political division. President Joe Biden has harshly criticized her, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, has applauded her.

Protest about the decision of the Supreme Court on June 29, 2023. Photo: SHAWN THEW (EFE)

According to the sentence, “the defendants’ admission systems, no matter how well-intentioned they are and applied in good faith, fail to meet each of the criteria [exigidos para tomar la raza en consideración en las admisiones]. Therefore, they must be invalidated” under the equality clause of the Constitution, included in the 14th amendment. According to the sentence, “both systems lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives to justify the use of race, inevitably use race in a negative way, imply racial stereotypes and lack meaningful end points.” In the letter of the sentence, an admissions system that marginally takes racial considerations into account would theoretically fit, but in practice it puts an end to affirmative action based on race. Diversity is allowed to be achieved in other ways.

Progressive Judge Sonia Sotomayor has formulated a dissenting opinion in which she points out that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress” and “subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society. In another dissenting vote, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first African-American woman to accede to the Supreme Court, is even more blunt: “It is a true tragedy for all of us.” Jackson has abstained in the Harvard case because she worked for that university.

The promoter of the resources has been Edward Blum, founder of Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), an activist obsessed with combating affirmative action, which he believes harms white and Asian-American students. The sentence proves him right: “College admissions is a zero sum game. An advantage given to some applicants, but not to others, necessarily benefits the first group at the expense of the second.

Judge Roberts works to dismantle the arguments of the universities: “The defendants also suggest that race is not a negative factor because it does not influence many admissions decisions. (…) At the same time, however, the defendants also contend that their class composition would change significantly if race-based admissions were abolished. And they acknowledge that race matters for at least some — if not many — of the students they admit. (…). How else can it be described? [el efecto de] race that is not ‘negative’ if, in its absence, members of some racial groups would be admitted in greater numbers?” he asks, to then cite a precedent: “Equal protection of the laws is not achieved through the indiscriminate imposition of inequalities”.

Blum has been fighting for years. He challenged the admissions systems of Harvard University and North Carolina University in parallel. Both of them presented their positions before the court last October. The parties showed before the judges their different interpretation of the famous unanimous decision in the case of Brown v. Topeka Board of Education, with which the Supreme Court ended racial segregation in schools in the United States, considered by many to be the most outstanding sentence in the court’s history.

The two universities and, in general, the defenders of affirmative action defended that Brown’s ruling promoted equal opportunities in a broad sense and, therefore, favors minorities and makes it possible to compensate for the difficulties derived from the structural racism that puts them in inferior conditions. The SFFA, on the other hand, relied on the same ruling to argue that admissions processes should be blind to racial considerations and that taking race into account to positively discriminate against some groups has the reverse side of negatively discriminating against others, thus violating the right to equality enshrined in the United States Constitution.

The Supreme Court has ruled on this matter in the past, for the first time with the case University of California v. Bakkein 1978. His doctrine seemed quite established since the judgment Grutter vs. Bollinger from 2003, relating to the University of Michigan, which was resolved by a vote of five to four, in a court that then had a progressive majority. His thesis until now was that universities cannot establish quotas by race, but they can take racial considerations into account along with others to favor diversity and equal opportunities. This criterion was reaffirmed for the last time in the judgment of Fisher v. University of Texas2016.

Of the 2003 judges, only the conservative Clarence Thomas remains in the Supreme Court, who was left in a minority, rejecting the sentence. In 2016, both Thomas and fellow conservatives Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts called the sentence “significantly flawed.” They criticized the University of Texas for justifying “systematic racial discrimination simply by asserting that such discrimination is necessary to achieve the ‘educational benefits of diversity,’ without explaining—much less proving—why the discrimination is necessary or how the discriminatory plan is well-designed to serve its objectives,” and noted the “most obvious race-neutral alternative: a holistic review, regardless of race, that takes into account the unique characteristics of the applicant and their personal circumstances.” Thomas, Roberts and Alito were left in the minority, but are now part of the conservative majority.

Roberts wrote in a 2006 ruling, regarding the distribution of students in schools by racial criteria, that “the best way to stop discrimination based on race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

“This court should strike down Grutter”, the SFFA lawyer maintained at the hearing. “His view of his that the educational benefits of diversity justify racial classifications contradicts the equal treatment guarantee of the 14th amendment,” he added. In his opinion, that precedent also creates many negative effects. “Some applicants are incentivized to hide their race. Others who were admitted on their merits have their achievements diminished by the assumption that their race played a role,” he said. The judges now agree with him.

“By accepting race-based admissions programs in which some students may be given preferences based solely on race, defendants’ programs tolerate precisely what they Grutter banned: stereotypes. The point of the defendants’ admissions programs is that there is an inherent benefit to race itself: race for race’s sake. Respondents admit it. Harvard’s admissions process is based on the pernicious stereotype that “a black student can usually contribute something that a white cannot,” the ruling says.