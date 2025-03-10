03/10/2025



Updated at 5:01 p.m.





The US Supreme Court has annulled the ruling issued by an American appeal court confirmed that a Pissarro Camille picture stolen by the Nazis in Germany in 1939 belongs to the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, according to Europa Press sources of the Spanish firm B. Cremades & Associates.

The Jewish community of Madrid and the Federation of Jewish communities of Spain presented a letter last February before the United States Supreme Court in support of the family of David Cassirer, who asks that he be conducted as owner of Camille Pisarro’s work ‘Rue Saint-Honoré in the afternoon. Rain effect ‘.

The letter of ‘Amicus Curiae’ (Third interested) presented by the Spanish firm B. Cremades & associated before the US Supreme Court of the US Family proposed that Spain does not have a legitimate interest in applying article 1955 of the Spanish Civil Code, which would allow to keep the work.

«There is still a lot of cloth to cut, there is a lot of battle. It is far from having ended, ”said Europa Press the lawyer Bernardo Cremades Jr., of Office B. Cremades & Asociados, which represents the Federation of Jewish communities of Spain (FCJE) and the Jewish community of Madrid-in support of the Cassirer family.









Now, the case will have to return to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to make a new decision in the light of the law that was approved in California, which says that foreign law cannot be applied, as in this case Spain, to determine who is the legitimate owner of the table.

«And this law clearly says that a thief or a person who has obtained an illicit good cannot transmit a valid title. So, most likely the Court of Appeals will have to take this law into consideration and say that Spain has to return the picture. It would be natural, ”said Europa Press the lawyer Bernardo Cremades Jr.