The ruling issued by an American appeal court confirmed that a Camille Pisarro box stolen by the Nazis in Germany in 1939 belongs to the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum has been annulled by the US Supreme Court, according to Europa Press. This is the work of 1897 Rue Sant-Honoré in the afternoon. Rain effect.

The Jewish community of Madrid and the Federation of Jewish communities of Spain presented a letter in February before the Supreme Court of the United States in support of the family of David Cassirer, who asks that he be recognized as the owner of the work. The letter stated that Spain does not have a legitimate interest in applying article 1955 of the Spanish Civil Code, which would allow to keep the work.

The case will now have to return to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to make a new decision in the light of the law that was approved in California, which says that foreign law cannot be applied, as in this case Spain, to determine who is the legitimate owner of the table.

The canvas was acquired by the Cassirer family. In 1939, Lilly Cassirer, before escaping from Nazi Germany, was forced to ‘sell’ the work to the Nazis in exchange for a passport to be able to leave the country. The painting ended up in the hands of Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza in 1976, which bought it in a New York gallery and, in 1993, sold it to the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Collection Foundation.

Lilly’s grandson, photographer Claude Cassirer, discovered exposed the painting at the Thyssen Museum in Madrid in 1999. He requested the return, but was denied and in 2005 he began a legal battle in California. The portraitist died in 2010, but his heirs have maintained the open case. After several instances, in 2022 the US Supreme Court issued a resolution for which it turned back, resolving that the work should have applied the norm of conflict of laws of California.

This institution ordered the lower courts to reopen the case to determine what right should be applied: Spanish law, as had been done so far – and for which the work is owned by the Thyssen – or that of California, which, in case of applying, would recognize the Cassirer as owners.