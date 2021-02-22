The Supreme Court of the United States denied this Monday a defense request Donald Trump to prevent his tax returns from being turned over to a New York prosecutor.

The high court did not provide details on how the magistrates voted and referred to the publication of the decision, after a long court battle to prevent the Manhattan prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, from accessing the tax records of the former president.

Trump’s tax records are not supposed to be made public as part of prosecutors’ criminal investigation.In this sense, the high court’s action is a blow for former presidentgiven that it has been fighting for a long time to keep its tax records out of the public sphere.

The US Supreme Court dealt a political blow to Donald Trump. Photo: EFE

The ongoing investigation that the records are a part of could also become a problem for Trump in his post-presidential life. Trump has called it “a fishing expedition” and “a continuation of the witch hunt, the biggest witch hunt in history“.

The Supreme Court he waited months to act on the case. The last of the briefs in the case was presented on October 19.

But a court that includes three Trump appointees waited during the election, the challenge of their defeat and a month after Trump left office before issuing his order.

The court’s order is a victory for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, who has been searching Trump’s tax records since 2019 as part of an investigation.

Actress Stormy Daniels, who was at the center of an investigation into wrongdoing by Trump. Photo: AP

Vance, a Democrat, had issued a subpoena requesting the records of the accounting firm Mazars, who handled Trump’s businesses for a long time. Mazars claimed he would comply with the subpoena, but Trump, a Republican, filed a lawsuit to block the release of the records.

Vance had said he would be free to enforce the subpoena and obtain the records in the event that the Supreme Court refused to step in and stop the records rotation, but it was unclear when that might happen.

Vance issued a statement of just three words this Monday: “The work continues”. Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case the high court ruled on involves a grand jury subpoena for more than eight years of Trump’s personal and corporate tax records. Vance has revealed little about what prompted him to request the records.

However, in a court filing last year, prosecutors said they were justified in demanding the records because of public reports of “possibly extensive and prolonged criminal conduct in the Trump Organization. “

Part of the investigation concerns the payments to two women – the porn actress Stormy Daniels and the model Karen McDougal – to keep them quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign about alleged extramarital affairs with Trump. The former president denied them all.

In July, the magistrates, in a 7-2 ruling, they rejected Trump’s argument that the president is immune from investigation while in office, or that a prosecutor must demonstrate a greater than normal need to obtain fiscal records.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, whom Trump nominated to the high court, they joined that decision. It was issued before Trump’s third nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, replaced the late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court.

As part of its July decision, the high court returned the Vance case and a similar case on records requested by Congress to the lower courts. And the court prevented the records from being released while the cases were running their course.

Since the high court ruling in the Vance case, Trump’s attorneys have made other arguments for his tax records not to be released, but they lost again in federal court in New York and on appeal. It was those sentences that Trump had tried to put on hold.

