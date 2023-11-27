CENTCOM: American aircraft carrier group “Eisenhower” entered the Persian Gulf

An American aircraft-carrying strike group led by the aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower entered the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on the social network X.

It is noted that the group also includes a missile cruiser, destroyers and nine aviation squadrons, they will continue to support the command’s missions.

In addition, the American ships are accompanied by the French frigate Languedoc. In the Persian Gulf, they will patrol and ensure freedom of navigation along major international water routes.

On November 5, the USS Dwight Eisenhower arrived in the Middle East. It was noted that the entry of the American strike group is directly related to the efforts of the United States to stabilize the situation in the region. Washington’s tasks include not only supporting Israel, but also protecting American troops under attack in Iraq and Syria.