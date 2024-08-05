US stock markets open lower after Asian plunge

The American stock market collapsed at the opening of trading on Monday, August 5, according to stock exchange data. data.

The S&P 500 index fell by 4.27 percent as of 16:30 Moscow time, the Dow Jones index by 2.72 percent, and the NASDAQ Composite by 6.35 percent. The quotes of the largest American technology companies also plummeted. Thus, at the time of writing, Tesla shares had lost 7.67 percent, Apple shares had fallen by 5.09 percent, and Microsoft shares by 4.52 percent. Shares of chip maker Nvidia fell by 10.35 percent at once.

The decline in the US stock market began on August 2 after the publication of statistics on the labor market. The country’s authorities reported that the unemployment rate in July rose to 4.3 percent. According to experts, this data indicates an increased risk of a recession in the economy. The stock markets of the Asia-Pacific region collapsed on August 5.

Thus, the Japanese TOPIX fell by 10.6 percent and demonstrated the largest decline since 1987. In turn, the Nikkei index closed with an even greater decline – by 13.4 percent.

The negative trend also affected European trading platforms. Thus, the STOXX 600 index fell by 2.3 percent, London’s FTSE 100 by 2.4 percent, and the Athens Stock Exchange by 5 percent. At the opening of the American markets, the Dow Jones index fell by 2.8 percent, NASDAQ by 5.8 percent, and S&P 500 by 4 percent.

As experts specified, the domino effect and the spread of the collapse from Asia to other regions caused a change in the strategy of the Japanese regulator. Until recently, trading was based on the difference in rates between the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) and the Bank of Japan. Participants in the local stock market preferred to borrow the depreciating yen and buy US dollars for this amount, but due to the sharp strengthening of the yen against the dollar, there was an outflow of funds from the American market.