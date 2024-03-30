Given the different regulations that exist in each of the states, there are various tax situations. In fact, many times there are moves between cities that respond precisely to this question and the advantages or disadvantages in this aspect.
That way, These are the states where the least taxes are paidwith the calculation of the annual sum and the percentage of the average income it represents.
- Snowfall: US$2,949, which represents 4.3 percent of income.
- North Dakota: US$3,048, which represents 4.4 percent of income.
- Wyoming: US$3,099, which represents 3.3 percent of income.
- Tennessee: US$3,327, which represents 4.3 percent of income.
- Washington: US$3,746, which represents 6.5 percent of income.
Along with this information, the collection also revealed that The states that charge the least experienced above-average population growth. In contrast, states with higher taxes had little growth or decreased population numbers.
The states in the United States where the most taxes are paid
With the same methodology, the list of MoneyGeek He also revealed which states are where the most taxes are paid.
- Illinois: US$12,472, which represents 13 percent of income.
- New Jersey: US$10,923, which represents 13.5 percent of income.
- Iowa: US$10,890, which represents 9.7 percent of income.
- Connecticut: US$10,783, which represents 11.7 percent of income.
- NY: US$10,504, which represents 13.7 percent of income.
#states #pay #taxes
Leave a Reply