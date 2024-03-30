Recently, an index was released that reveals Which are the states in the United States where the least taxes are paid?. When carrying out the classification, it was discovered not only how much is paid annually in the different districts according to the degree of tax pressure, but also a relationship between the increase in population and the level of what is charged.

Given the different regulations that exist in each of the states, there are various tax situations. In fact, many times there are moves between cities that respond precisely to this question and the advantages or disadvantages in this aspect.

For this reason, it is important for many to know the results of this classification, which was prepared by MoneyGeek. According to what is stated on the website, to carry it out, different official data were evaluated and The list was made according to the annual tax amount that is calculated and the percentage of income half that that consumes.

That way, These are the states where the least taxes are paidwith the calculation of the annual sum and the percentage of the average income it represents.

Snowfall : US$2,949, which represents 4.3 percent of income.

: US$2,949, which represents 4.3 percent of income. North Dakota : US$3,048, which represents 4.4 percent of income.

: US$3,048, which represents 4.4 percent of income. Wyoming : US$3,099, which represents 3.3 percent of income.

: US$3,099, which represents 3.3 percent of income. Tennessee : US$3,327, which represents 4.3 percent of income.

: US$3,327, which represents 4.3 percent of income. Washington: US$3,746, which represents 6.5 percent of income.

Along with this information, the collection also revealed that The states that charge the least experienced above-average population growth. In contrast, states with higher taxes had little growth or decreased population numbers.

The states in the United States where the most taxes are paid

With the same methodology, the list of MoneyGeek He also revealed which states are where the most taxes are paid.