You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
States where retirement savings are depleted the fastest
States where retirement savings are depleted the fastest
Depending on living costs, the money saved for retirement may be insufficient
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
At the time of thinking about retirement in the United States, the dream of workers is to arrive with enough money to not have to worry about economic support. In that sense, there is a figure on which there is usually consensus that it will be sufficient support. However, A recent study finds that in many states, retirement savings must be larger or they will be depleted quickly..
The report was carried out by GoBankingRates and compares the performance of US$1,000,000, a figure usually considered enough retirement savings to live without problems, in different states. Along with the variables, the result of how long one can reside in each location with that money was added. To carry it out, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for 2020 was analyzed and the annual costs of factors such as housing, transportation, health services and groceries, among others, were taken into account.
New York and California, among the states with the highest cost of living
The conclusion of the analysis was that In many places, a million dollars does not cover twenty years of life. The state with the most expensive cost of living was Hawaii, where that amount would cover just over ten years. Next, Massachusetts, California and New York were present on the list. The first five positions, that is, the most expensive states, and the time you can live with US$1,000,000 in each one are:
- Hawaii: 10 years, 3 months and 22 days.
- Massachusetts: 12 years, 9 months and 14 days.
- California: 13 years, 9 months and 29 days.
- New York: 14 years, one month and 15 days.
- Alaska: 15 years, 3 months and 12 days.
For its part, the report also cited a survey by the consulting firm Schwab Retirement Plan Services that reveals that Currently, an American needs to save about US$1,900,000 to be able to think about retiring and living comfortably.. If the calculation does not provide favorable results, the options are to find a way to generate more money or extend the working life and postpone retirement.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#states #retirement #savings #run #fastest
Leave a Reply