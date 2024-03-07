Initially implemented as a temporary measure during World War I with the intention of saving energy and extending daylight hours, daylight saving time is implemented in the United States practically throughout the country. This Sunday March 10 The clocks will go forward one hour and will remain that way until the first Sunday in November in most of the territory, but not in all cases.

The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) allows states to make the decision whether or not to apply Daylight Saving Time (DTS), which is why some territories choose not to follow this measure which has generated debate in recent years, as many consider it an obsolete concept.

While daylight saving time, which requires people to set their clocks forward one hour, was enacted as a legal requirement by the Uniform Time Act of 1966, state governments are free to not observe it. So, These are the areas where there will be no changes this weekend:

American Samoa

guam

Northern Mariana Islands

Puerto Rico

Virgin Islands

Hawaii

Most of Arizona See also The fully electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz is here and coming to play the ideal family car

If you are not in one of the territories listed, you should pay attention to the change of schedule that will begin this coming March 10. Although it must be said that most electronic devices make this transition automatically.

Daylight saving time goes into effect this weekend. Photo:getty Share

Why doesn't much of Arizona follow daylight saving time?

Most of Arizona has not made the change to daylight saving time since 1968. The reason is that the state legislature opted out of the Uniform Time Act of 1966, arguing that because of its location, it receives a lot of natural light and heat year-round.

State authorities consider that Not participating in DTS helps keep temperatures down, reduces energy use and synchronize bedtime with the outside light. However, a bill that circulated in 2015, according to the magazine timesought to restore daylight saving time, pointing out economic difficulties due to the discrepancy with other states, but was not approved.

At the same time, it should be noted that Not all of Arizona is exempt from the time change. The Navajo Nation, which covers a large swath of the northeast, changes its clocks twice a year. The reason is that it extends to Utah and New Mexico where they do make the change.