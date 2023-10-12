A finance company analyzed numbers from the last decades and made a table of what they are. the states of USA most affected by natural disasters. From floods until hurricanesvarious parts of the North American territory suffered damage from all types of phenomena.

The classification was carried out by the finance company WalletHub that compared figures from 1980 and measured how much money the states, and the federal government, had to spend to recover from the natural phenomena who whipped them. The trigger for this table was that during 2023 in USA damages of US$23,000,000,000 were caused.

To make the table, a total score was taken from each state based on two indicators. The first of them was the amount of natural disasters that exceeded US$1,000,000,000 in damages during the period between 1980 and 2023. On the other hand, the other item was the number of losses caused by natural phenomena that generated damages of a billion dollars or more per capita.

Ranking of US states most affected by natural disasters

Under the application of the aforementioned terms, the leader of the ranking was Mississippi, which reached a score of 92.08 and had ten natural phenomena that exceeded the stipulated figure in damages during the last four decades. For their part, within the first five places also appeared Texas and Florida in third and fourth place respectively.

The complete table of the US states most affected by natural disasters

Mississippi

Louisiana

Texas

Florida

Iowa

Kansas

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Alabama

North Carolina

Missouri

South Dakota

Mountain

North Dakota

Georgia

Tennessee

Arkansas

Illinois

South Carolina

Kentucky

Virginia

Colorado

Indiana

Pennsylvania

NY

New Jersey

Ohio

Minnesota

Maryland

Wyoming

Wisconsin

W.V.

California

Connecticut

Michigan

Idaho

Oregon

Hawaii

New Mexico

Delaware

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Vermont

Arizona

Washington

Snowfall

Utah

New Hampshire

Alaska

Maine

The damage left by Hurricane Idalia in Florida

In regards to natural disastersthe eastern state of USA recently suffered extensive damage from the hurricane.