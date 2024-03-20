Based on the law enacted by the Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, in June 2023, which will come into force this year, the undocumented immigrants will be able to receive standard driver's licenses 4 years old, which also serves as a valid form of identification.

Migrants in the United States will find a peaceful place in the state that in 2013 became one of the first to implement a driver's permit program for temporary visitors.

Obtaining a driver's license will allow you to have a legally valid document that proves your identity. Photo:iStock Share

The relevant modification corresponds to the HB 3882that will come into force on July 1, 2024and in addition to focusing on making the region's roads safer, it will allow immigrants to access a legally valid document that will keep them away from marginalization.

In a statement shared by his press office, the governor of Illinois maintained that “the legislation is an important step in eliminating the barriers to opportunity that many undocumented immigrants face.” In addition, Pritzker highlighted the work during his administration “making roads safer, reducing stigma and creating more equitable systems for all.”

Requirements to obtain a driver's license in Illinois

With the modification, the procedure for obtaining a driver's license in the state will be easier, although you will still have to pass some tests to see if you are eligible for the government's criteria. For that reason, you will need to pass a driving test, have valid vehicle insurance, present identification documents, and prove residency in Illinois for at least one year.

In that sense, Another requirement will be to present a valid Passport or Consular Identification Card.pay the applicable fee, provide documentation of date of birth and written signature verification, and not be eligible for a Social Security number.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the license will only be approved for classes: D, L, M, DL or DM, which authorize the use of a personal car, motorcycle or moped. If you are between 18 and 20 years old, you must first complete a six-hour adult driver education and training course.