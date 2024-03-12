Some states in the United States allow undocumented people to obtain a driver's license. However, due to recent changes, these may no longer be valid in many cases. In fact, Alabama is pushing a law according to which immigrants' permits will not be recognized.

Legislators will seek prohibit undocumented immigrants who have licenses from other states from driving legally in Alabama. This bill known as SB108 is based on a similar measure that has already been implemented in Florida.

One of the biggest promoters of this measure is Republican Arthur Orr, who believes that although For now, only some states issue driver's licenses to undocumented people, the number could increase. “They just don't have any documentation and to be able to drive in Alabama, I don't think we should allow it.”

According to this measure, Drivers who are stopped and have an invalid driver's license will receive a warning, but no further details were explained about the measures that would be taken.

US states that provide driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants

Some state laws authorize the delivery of driver's licenses to people who do not have the necessary identification documents, which includes the undocumented. Among the places where immigrants could obtain a permit are: Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Virginia, among others.

In those cases, the opportunity to obtain a license was given only by providing a foreigner's birth certificate or a passport, in addition to evidence that one resides in the state. However, it must be said that An update of the permissions that must be modified to Real ID is currently being carried out, a document with greater security, for which it is necessary to be a citizen of the United States or have permanent residence.

Finally, it should be said that those who are against the law that is promoting the Alabama legislation indicates that it would only give way to racial discrimination, because police officers will begin to stop people solely based on their appearance to ask for their driver's license.