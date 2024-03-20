In a study recently published by the John Hopkins School of Health, it indicates that nearly 70% of children under six years of age in Chicago, in the east-central United States, are exposed to ingesting high levels of lead in waterwhose poisoning can cause problems in the development of the nervous system.

The report by Professor Benjamin Huynh used artificial intelligence to determine particle levels on samples from an existing database that includes results from 38,385 tap water tests conducted between 2016 and 2023 in households that had registered for a free lead exposure testing service.

In these terms, the study showed that Children in Hispanic and Black communities are more exposed to excess lead in waterat the same time that it is more difficult for them to access tests to determine contamination in their homes.

The report shows that nearly 70% of Chicago children are exposed to lead contamination in tap water. Photo:Getty Images Share

The Environmental Protection Agency sets the current “action” level for lead in drinking water at 15 ppb, which is the point at which a municipality must take additional action. Through the study, it was found that 9% of the tests had lead levels greater than 15 ppb.

The main problem lies in lead pipes, which were frequently used before their ban in the United States in 1986, and are still maintained in some cities in the country. In that sense, Chicago has the largest number of lead pipes in existencewith approximately 400,000 supplying water to up to 2,700,000 people.

What risks does lead have for the body?

One of the most important risk factors for lead within the body is found in the development of the nervous system of both adults and children, although it presents a greater danger for children. According Mayo Clinic, Exposure to even low levels of lead can cause severe kidney damage and the nervous system.

Likewise, very high levels of lead can cause seizures, loss of consciousness and death, in the worst cases. To prevent poisoning, the aforementioned website recommends washing hands and toys, cleaning dusty surfaces, running cold water before using it, and eating a healthy diet.