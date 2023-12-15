The United States receives immigrants from all over the world. In the case of Latinos, millions of people have to go through a series of dangers and different countries with the intention of trying to reach the border with Mexico and fulfill the famous American dream. The majority that achieves it stays in the border states. However, the Mexican government announced Which are the places where immigrants from that country represent the largest population?.

Many have the perception that all Latinos who come to the American Union are Mexican, but this is not the case, they come from various nationalities. Each of the countries has its own figures regarding the number of migrants leaving their nations for the American Union. In the case of the Mexican government, it was reported that the migratory movement is due to the search for better living conditions and complex factors such as economic asymmetries.

According to data from Mexico, more than 8,000,000 Mexicans currently reside in the United States. But which are the states where the greatest number of citizens of this nationality are registered.

The first place is for Los Angeles California, where 925,144 Mexicans are registered. San Antonio, Texas, came in second place with 483,307 Mexicans. Houston Texas, came in third place with 357,508 Mexicans. Chicago, Illinois, It came in fourth place with 348,040 Mexicans. In fifth place is the Paso, Texas, with 340,871 Mexicans. San Diego, California, It came in sixth place with 193,080 Mexicans. Dallas, Texas, It came in seventh place with 183,430 Mexicans. Phoenix, Arizona, counted 177,534 Mexicans. Santa Ana, California, He came in eighth place with 174,797. The top 10 closes with San Jose, California where there is a record of 171,200 Mexicans.

Places such as Albuquerque, New Mexico also stand out in the classification; Chula Vista, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Miami Florida; New York, New York; Sacramento, California; San francisco California; and Tucson, Arizona.

Migration data from Mexico to the US

The Mexican government shared that the border between Mexico and the United States It is one of the most dynamic in the world where nearly 310,000,000 crossings are registered per year. He also stated that there are currently between 8.2 and 8.5 million persons born in Mexico residing authorized or not in the United States, which is equivalent to more than 8 percent of the total population of Mexico and 3 percent of that of the United States.

Thousands of Mexicans cross into the United States.

He also points out that the dynamics have changed since in the 70s the Mexican migration to the United States It was basically made up of adults and young people of rural origin who came from seven or eight Mexican entities and crossed the border to work temporarily in agriculture, but later returned to their homes and then left again. Currently the migratory flow presents a more complex pattern.

The government of Mexico assures that currently the sociodemographic profile of the migrant population is based mainly on young men from urban areas in search of work with an average level of schooling of around 6.2 years, people who now live mostly in urban areas of the American Union.