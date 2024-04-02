Given the immigration crisis that is being experienced in the United States, the country is divided. On the one hand, there are the states that are passing increasingly stricter laws against undocumented immigrants, on the other there are those who want to offer security to their residents, regardless of their immigration status; In that sense, one of the big differences is in the driver's license.

Connecticut, since 2015, allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver's license, but, so far, these have shown a substantial difference. A legend at the top that indicates that they are only for driving, identified through the DO or Drive Only mark, to differentiate it from standard licenses. But changes could soon be approved.

According to state legislators, the fact that The licenses contain physical indicators to differentiate them from the standard ones, has caused fear on the part of those who have this type of document, considering that the officers could carry out further investigations or discriminate against them due to this situation.

For that reason, Governor Ned Lamont has proposed a bill that would eliminate those indicators so that driver's licenses are identical to a state ID. Although there will be some differences. And these licenses will not be valid for voter registration, nor will they comply with the new characteristics of Real ID, which will be mandatory for flights within the United States territory starting in 2025.

According to this proposal, starting January 1, 2025, any resident who renews their identification, on which the letters DO appear, will receive a permit without differences from a standard one. For it You will only need to present a valid foreign passport and proof of your residency in Connecticut.

Undocumented immigrants will no longer have a license with a special identification. Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive Share

Florida is going in the opposite direction, it will not allow documented people to have a license

On the completely opposite side is the state of Florida. A few days ago Governor Ron DeSantis signed new laws that seek to stop the entry of undocumented immigrants into the state. A couple of them precisely related to driver's licenses.

The HB1589 Law seeks prohibit undocumented immigrants from obtaining a driver's license. But not only that, it also increases the maximum sentence for a person who is caught driving without a permit two or more times, going from sixty days to one year in jail.

In turn, HB1451 will prevent Florida counties and municipalities from accepting identification cards issued by other jurisdictions for illegal immigrantsmeaning that it will not accept those issued by other states, in this case those of Connecticut.