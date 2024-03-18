ANDThe Property Tax/Rent Refund (PTRR) Program in Pennsylvania will have changes that will benefit thousands of residents. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced an expansion of the program, marking the largest tax cut targeting seniors in nearly two decades. This change will allow nearly 175,000 additional citizens to access the program and will increase the maximum refund from US$650 to US$1,000.

PTRR is a program that offers financial relief to seniors, widows and widowers, as well as people with disabilities in Pennsylvania. According to a statement, the increase in the maximum refund was achieved thanks to bipartisan legislation promoted by Governor Shapiro and approved last year.

The official announcement was made at the Litzenberger House, a senior apartment complex in Bethlehem, Northampton County. During the event, Governor Shapiro highlighted the importance of this measure to help Pennsylvania residents to face the rising costs of living.

The maximum refund is now set at US$1,000 for those with incomes up to US$8,000, which represents a significant increase for many families. In addition, the income limits for eligibility were increased, now reaching $45,000, an increase that benefits more than 175,000 people in Pennsylvania.

The PTRR program is designed for those taxpayers who are in a tighter financial situation. The availability of this additional rebate will allow recipients to ease the burden of property or rent taxes, allowing them to more easily stay in their homes.

How to request the increased tax refund for eligible citizens in Pennsylvania?

The PTRR application process is accessible through myPATH, the Department of Revenue's online system, to submit your application. This year, for the first time, a Spanish version of the online application is also available.

Refunds will be distributed starting July 1, 2024, and the deadline to submit applications is June 30, 2024. New applicants should note that it may take longer to process their applications. For more information and to access forms and instructions, visit revenue.pa.gov/ptrr or call 1-888-222-9190 for assistance.

According to the Pennsylvania government, the PTRR reflects the Josh Shapiro administration's commitment to providing real financial relief. Photo:iStock Share

In addition to the increase in the maximum refund and higher income limits, PTRR was also updated to adjust for cost of living. This ensures that the program remains relevant and accessible in the future, preventing people from being excluded due to outdated income limits.

PTRR is financial assistance for Pennsylvania residents and it is also an investment in the well-being of the community, the governor's office said. “By providing support to those who need it most, we strengthen economic stability and promote a more prosperous environment for all residents of the state.”