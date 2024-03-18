PTRR is a program that offers financial relief to seniors, widows and widowers, as well as people with disabilities in Pennsylvania. According to a statement, the increase in the maximum refund was achieved thanks to bipartisan legislation promoted by Governor Shapiro and approved last year.
The official announcement was made at the Litzenberger House, a senior apartment complex in Bethlehem, Northampton County. During the event, Governor Shapiro highlighted the importance of this measure to help Pennsylvania residents to face the rising costs of living.
The maximum refund is now set at US$1,000 for those with incomes up to US$8,000, which represents a significant increase for many families. In addition, the income limits for eligibility were increased, now reaching $45,000, an increase that benefits more than 175,000 people in Pennsylvania.
The PTRR program is designed for those taxpayers who are in a tighter financial situation. The availability of this additional rebate will allow recipients to ease the burden of property or rent taxes, allowing them to more easily stay in their homes.
How to request the increased tax refund for eligible citizens in Pennsylvania?
Refunds will be distributed starting July 1, 2024, and the deadline to submit applications is June 30, 2024. New applicants should note that it may take longer to process their applications. For more information and to access forms and instructions, visit revenue.pa.gov/ptrr or call 1-888-222-9190 for assistance.
In addition to the increase in the maximum refund and higher income limits, PTRR was also updated to adjust for cost of living. This ensures that the program remains relevant and accessible in the future, preventing people from being excluded due to outdated income limits.
PTRR is financial assistance for Pennsylvania residents and it is also an investment in the well-being of the community, the governor's office said. “By providing support to those who need it most, we strengthen economic stability and promote a more prosperous environment for all residents of the state.”
