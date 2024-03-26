Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that prohibits minors under 14 from accessing social networks and requires 14 and 15-year-olds to obtain parental consent.

The law obliges social media platforms to cancel the accounts of minors under 14 and minors under 16 who do not have parental authorization, the news agency reported. Reuters.

Furthermore, the regulations require that they use a third party verification system to rule out minors.

“Social media harms children in many ways,” DeSantis said in a statement. The legislation “gives parents greater ability to protect their children.”

DeSantis and the law's sponsors maintain that the mental health of children and adolescents may be affected by the content of social networks and the interactions they have on these platforms.

The regulations come into force on January 1, 2025.

The measure enacted by Ron DeSantis goes into effect in January 2025. Photo:Getty Images Share

Protection versus freedom

Florida's Republican-led legislature passed a bill in February that completely banned children under 16 from accessing social media.

However, DeSantis vetoed it earlier this month, after arguing that the ban limited the parental rights.

Supporters of the rule hope the legislation will curb the harmful effects of social media on the well-being of children, who may experience anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses due to online interactions.

Critics, however, point out that the law violates the protections of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution to the freedom of expression, considering that parents, and not the government, are responsible for making decisions about the presence of their children, of all ages, on social networks.

The rejection of Meta

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebookopposed the legislation, arguing that it will raise data privacy issues as users will have to provide personal information to verify their age.

However, the company supports federal legislation requiring online app stores to ensure parental approval for downloads by children.

The Florida law does not refer to any specific social network, but states that its targets are sites that promote “infinite navigation“, show reaction metrics such as “I like“, include autoplay videos and have live broadcasts and notifications push.

Websites and applications whose main function is the email or the text messages between a sender and a recipient.

The measure forces social media companies to permanently delete personal information collected from canceled accounts and allows parents to file civil lawsuits against companies that do not do so.

In March 2023, Utah became the first state in the country to adopt laws to regulate children's access to social networks, followed by Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio and Texasaccording to a legislative analysis prepared for the Florida bill.

The legislative evaluation indicated that other localities in the United States are studying similar regulations.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don't miss our best content.