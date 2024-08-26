In In the United States, there are areas affected by different conditions which, in many cases, come from abroad, but which can focus on certain points in the country according to their spread. This is happening in a state that is on alert due to the appearance of the first case of a serious illness.

It is that, as reported Telemundo, The first case of eastern equine encephalitis was recordedl (also known as triple E, or EEE) in the state of Massachusettswhich led to the rapid intervention of the authorities.

The infected patient is an elderly personwhich happens to be the first case in the last four years in the state, of the disease that is commonly transmitted by mosquitoesThey indicate that the pathology can be fatal and is capable of causing serious neurological problems in those who suffer from it.

In this way, according to the source mentioned, Massachusetts authorities have imposed a curfew from 6:00 PM to dawn to avoid further infections, since this is the time when there are the largest number of mosquitoes outdoors or even inside homes.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Infectious Diseases and Laboratory Sciences, there is currently no treatment to combat EEE, and therefore Half of people diagnosed with EEE died from the infection.

And as if that were not enough, “People who survive this disease are often permanently disabled”while few patients survive completely and without significant sequelae.

Massachusetts government advises how to protect yourself from EEE

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Infectious Diseases and Laboratory Sciences, given that the virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, there is A series of recommendations to avoid contagion of the disease that is causing alarm in the state.

Schedule outdoor events avoiding the hours between dusk and dawn .

. Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks when outdoors .

. Use repellent .

. Make sure Correctly fix mosquito nets to doors and windows, and verify that they do not have any holes.

to doors and windows, and verify that they do not have any holes. Delete areas of stagnant water at home.