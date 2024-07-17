According to the criteria of
The last study carried out on rodents in California was in October 2023, by the company Orkin, specialized in pest control. Four California cities with the most rats were: The Angels, San Francisco, San Diego and Sacrament. The city of Los Angeles even ranked second on a list of the 10 cities with the most rats in the country.
Despite these data, New York continues to have its rat problemssince the city experienced a 107 percent increase in the number of “rodent exterminators” in June 2024 compared to the same month in 2023. Nationally, the same study found that cockroach extermination topped the list of searches.
How to prevent a rat infestation in the United States
You are probably facing a rat infestation if you start seeing small droppings in remote places, bites on walls and strange noisesespecially in attics. You can follow these tips, in addition to keeping the sources ofand food out of reach and tidy up your home:
- Put away the food.
- Cover the trash.
- Store dry goods.
- Sort the cardboard objects.
- Keep the grass short.
- Seal any points where they can enter.
