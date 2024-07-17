The Rats in New York are very typicalare not far behind the Statue of Liberty or Central Park, since surprise both locals and foreigners the amount that exists, especially in the subway. However, A study Created by Yelpassures that it is not the state that would have the most rodentsbut it is about California.

According to the criteria of

According to the report, California led, compared to any other statein search of pest controlas detailed UnivisionDoes this mean that there are more rodents in the deaf state than in New York? Not necessarily, but applications for control them were moreImmediately after that, Wyoming, Washington DC, New Mexico and Wisconsin appear on the list.

The last study carried out on rodents in California was in October 2023, by the company Orkin, specialized in pest control. Four California cities with the most rats were: The Angels, San Francisco, San Diego and Sacrament. The city of Los Angeles even ranked second on a list of the 10 cities with the most rats in the country.

Despite these data, New York continues to have its rat problemssince the city experienced a 107 percent increase in the number of “rodent exterminators” in June 2024 compared to the same month in 2023. Nationally, the same study found that cockroach extermination topped the list of searches.

Rat exterminators became popular. Photo:iStock Share

How to prevent a rat infestation in the United States



You are probably facing a rat infestation if you start seeing small droppings in remote places, bites on walls and strange noisesespecially in attics. You can follow these tips, in addition to keeping the sources ofand food out of reach and tidy up your home: