Saudi Arabia had invited the delegation to complete meetings and discussions based on the Saudi initiative announced in March 2021.

She said Saudi Press Agency Thursday, the Kingdom wants to continue its efforts and the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman to “reach a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and reach a sustainable political solution acceptable to all Yemeni parties.”

The Yemeni government welcomed the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and the UN and international efforts aimed at seriously dealing with calls for peace and alleviating the human suffering of the Yemeni people..‎

In a statement on Friday, the government renewed its open approach to all initiatives aimed at bringing about a just and comprehensive peace, in accordance with the three terms of reference, in a way that ensures an end to the coup, the restoration of state institutions, and security, stability and development in Yemen.