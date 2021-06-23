The spokesman added to “Sky News Arabia”, in response to a question about Iran’s announcement of the United States lifting sanctions on the oil sector, that “during complex talks, such as the one taking place in Vienna, negotiators are trying to formulate drafts that include the main issues, but this does not mean reaching an agreement.” An agreement on one of the issues, unless an agreement is reached that includes all the files.

The spokesman added that “the American delegation made progress in the Vienna negotiations to define the parameters of the understandings regarding the return to the 2015 agreement,” noting that “it is expected that the American delegation headed by Special Envoy Robert Malley will return to Vienna soon to participate in another round of negotiations.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran said the United States had agreed to lift all oil and shipping sanctions imposed on it.

The statements made by the chief of staff of the outgoing Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, are in line with previous assurances by officials in Rouhani’s camp that Washington is ready to make major concessions during the talks in Vienna since last April.

The talks were postponed on Sunday for delegates to hold consultations in their capitals, two days after the presidential elections in Iran were won by Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the judiciary, who is on the US blacklist.