The United States has threatened China with serious consequences if it helps Russia bypass Western sanctions and supply weapons. This was announced on Monday, April 18, during a briefing by State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“If China provides weapons and military equipment or tries to help Russia circumvent sanctions, then they will face serious consequences not only from our side, but also from our allies and partners,” Price stressed during the briefing.

According to him, the United States is closely monitoring the interaction between Russia and China.

Earlier, on April 14, CIA Director William Burns said that China is the main geopolitical challenge for Washington at the moment. In addition to China, the challenge for the future of the United States was called “the immediate threat posed by Russia’s renewed aggression against Ukraine.”

Prior to that, on March 24, Kirill Babaev, director of the Institute of the Far East of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that the United States is trying to force Beijing to choose between cooperation with Moscow and Washington. At the same time, in his opinion, China is unlikely to sacrifice partnership with the Russian Federation in favor of Western countries.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on Washington’s sanctions against Beijing on March 23, suggested that the only purpose of such measures is the intention to “shackle Beijing.”

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a special operation to protect the civilian population of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the Donbass, an appeal by the leadership of the DPR and LPR to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the Donbass republics.

The Ukrainian authorities have been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat in Ukraine, since 2014.

