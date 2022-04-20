The State Department’s regional spokesman, Samuel Werberg, said the United States welcomes the announcement of the formation of a presidential leadership council in Yemen.

He explained that the United States supports the aspirations of the Yemeni people for an effective, democratic, and transparent government that includes diverse political voices and civil society, including women and other marginalized groups.

Most of all, he added, Yemenis deserve a government that protects rights and freedoms while promoting justice, accountability and reconciliation.

The regional spokesman for the US State Department added, to Sky News Arabia, that the United States is committed to resolving the conflict in Yemen through a diplomatic solution, and US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking has visited the region several times, where he coordinated US diplomatic efforts with the United Nations Special Envoy and the community. International to take advantage of the current momentum.

Armistice support

Werberg indicated that his country strongly supports the United Nations declaration of a two-month armistice, but there is a lot of work and difficult decisions ahead, and this is only the first step.

He added that the Americans are in constant contact with all parties and see this Yemeni-Yemeni conflict, so the solution cannot be imposed from the outside, but must be between the Yemeni parties.

He continued, “We continue to support Yemen humanitarianly and economically through aid, as the United States is the largest single donor of humanitarian aid, as we have provided nearly $4.5 billion since the beginning of the crisis, and by urging all parties to provide aid, and we are committed to taking all available measures to hold the Houthis accountable for their behavior.” .justice and accountability are essential to achieving lasting peace in Yemen.”

He said that the United Nations initiative to hold comprehensive consultations between all parties is an important step forward in peace efforts, adding that US Special Envoy Lenderking has identified two important paths to move towards peace in Yemen.

The first track was defined by mobilizing international consensus on the need for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to calm the situation, mitigate harm to civilians and support a more comprehensive political solution, and second, work closely with the UN Special Envoy and other international partners to encourage a new and more peace process. under the leadership of the United Nations.

He welcomed Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s pledge to provide $2 billion in economic support to the Central Bank of Yemen, as well as Saudi Arabia’s pledge to provide $1 billion for development projects and fuel subsidies, “This economic support will help stabilize the Yemeni economy, improve Yemenis’ access to basic services, and alleviate the economic crisis that It causes a lot of suffering.”

He concluded, “We look forward to working with regional and international partners and partners from the private sector to strengthen the Yemeni economy to mitigate the effects of this conflict on the Yemeni people.”