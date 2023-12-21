The United States sees Poland as a future leader of the European Union (EU) because this country invests more than others in the development of its defense sector. This was stated on December 20 by the US Deputy Secretary of State for European Affairs James O'Brien.

“Today, two-thirds of allies spend 2% of GDP on defense. Poland is much more. Very useful plans for regional defense have been developed, which are being implemented better and better every month,” the Polish newspaper quotes the diplomat Rzeczpospolita.

He also noted that there has always been fairly close security cooperation between the United States and Poland.

In addition, NATO has recently taken a course towards strengthening its eastern flank. And Poland could help the alliance make this evolution, which has been taking place in NATO for the last 10 years, O'Brien believes.

Earlier, on November 22, it was reported that the United States transferred a large shipment of weapons to the Polish armed forces. The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, said that the shipment included, among other things, HIMARS missile launchers and Abrams tanks. The day before, Blaszczak met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in Rzeszow, Poland, during which they discussed military cooperation and security on NATO's eastern border.

Before this, on November 13, Blaszczak said that a tank battalion had already been formed in eastern Poland, which will have to resist “threats”, which come from Russia and Belarus. It will operate in Chartajevo (a settlement near the border with Belarus in the Brest region) as part of the 1st Infantry Division of the legions of the Podlaskie Division.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called these plans another step towards escalating tensions.